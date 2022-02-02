MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Nijel Pack ran down a long in-bounds pass, then found open space at the top of the key to bury a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give Kansas State a hard-fought 71-68 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

The game was tied four times in the final 6:46 after Mark Smith pulled Kansas State even at 62-62 with a three-point play. Smith tied the game again at 64-64 with a pair of free throws and at 66-66 on a jumper with 2:14 left. Bryce Thompson drew a foul while the Cowboys worked for a go-ahead field goal with 38 seconds remaining, but missed the first free throw and Smith grabbed the rebound. Markquis Nowell’s 3-point attempt rimmed in and out with 12 seconds left, but Pack tied up the rebound and Kansas State retained possession.

Pack hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts and added three steals to lead the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6 Big 12). Smith was 5 of 6 from the line and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Nowell added 12 points.

Thompson finished with 22 points to lead Oklahoma State (10-11, 3-6). Rondel Walker added 18 points and Keylan Boone chipped in 13 points off the bench.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Kansas State, which travels to Fort Worth on Saturday to face TCU.

The Cowboys now have lost four straight and play host to rival Oklahoma on Saturday.

