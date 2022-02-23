JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Osayi Osifo had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Jacksonville to a 71-39 win over North Florida on Wednesday night.

Kevion Nolan had 17 points for Jacksonville (19-8, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mike Marsh added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Ospreys’ 39 points represented the lowest total by a Jacksonville opponent this season.

North Florida totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jadyn Parker had nine points and Jonathan Aybar had four blocks for the Ospreys (10-19, 6-9).

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Ospreys on the season. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 54-51 on Jan. 15.

