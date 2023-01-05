MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Jordan O’Neal scored 18 points as Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-66 on Wednesday night.

O’Neal added 18 rebounds for the Hornets (4-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Range scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Alex Anderson recorded 15 points and was 3 of 10 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Kylen Milton led the way for the Golden Lions (4-11, 0-2) with 19 points and six rebounds. Brahm Harris added 14 points and seven rebounds for UAPB. Shaun Doss also had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

