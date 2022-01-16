O’Boyle scores 16 to lead Lafayette past Army 68-54

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Leo O’Boyle scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Lafayette breezed to a 68-54 victory over Army on Sunday.

Tyrone Perry added 13 points for the Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot League), who snapped a three-game skid. Neal Quinn and Kyle Jenkins scored 12 apiece and Jenkins added six assists and three blocks.

Jalen Rucker had 15 points to pace the Black Knights (10-8, 4-2). Chris Mann scored 10.

