NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)(Demarcus Sharp’s 23 points helped Northwestern State defeat Lamar 80-65 on Saturday night.

Sharp also contributed five rebounds and 10 assists for the Demons (14-8, 6-3 Southland Conference). Jalen Hampton scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Emareyon McDonald was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Nate Calmese led the Cardinals (6-16, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Janko Buljic added 12 points for Lamar.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.