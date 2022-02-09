Just when everything seemed to be going so well for Duke, there is a glitch.

Now the No. 7 Blue Devils will be in recovery mode when they tangle with Clemson in a makeup game Thursday night at Clemson, S.C.

Both Atlantic Coast Conference teams lost in agonizing fashion already this week.

Duke (19-4, 9-3 ACC) will be in search of a response after a last-second 69-68 home loss to Virginia on Monday.

“We’re high D-I players,” Duke guard Trevor Keels said. “We’ve got the best trainers in the world, so we can’t make excuses and say that our bodies were hurting from the (North Carolina) game (Saturday). We’ve got to prepare better mentally and be ready for when people punch us in the mouth. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”

Clemson (12-11, 4-8) has lost six of its last eight games following Tuesday night’s 79-77 home setback to North Carolina. The Tar Heels scored the winning basket with 3.1 seconds remaining.

“Obviously fun to watch except for the last few seconds,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

With its five-game winning streak snapped, Duke slipped into a first-place tie with Notre Dame. The Blue Devils were fresh off a 20-point win at North Carolina when they were derailed by Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer for Virginia with 1.1 seconds remaining.

“You’ve got to beat human nature,” Duke center Mark Williams said of the ability to get back up after an emotional game.

The loss to Virginia marked the lone home outing for Duke during a six-game stretch that started Jan. 29 and extends to Saturday at Boston College. The Blue Devils have won four of five ACC road games, with the exception coming in overtime at Florida State on Jan. 18.

Virginia racked up 52 points in the paint Monday, something Duke tried to limit by switching to a zone defense.

“What my guys don’t understand is that these teams are fighting for NCAA bids,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Teams are hungry, and we’ve got to be hungry after we’ve eaten. We had a big meal (by beating North Carolina), but we have to be hungry again.”

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero was limited to a season-low nine points against the Cavaliers. He attempted just one shot in the second half.

“Paolo is touching the ball,” Krzyzewski said. “He needs to take more shots, and he needs to take his jump shot.”

Clemson’s PJ Hall, the team’s scoring leader who Krzyzewski called one of the most improved players in the country after a January meeting, has been limited in practice by a foot injury. Still, he scored 24 points and blocked four shots Tuesday night.

“It’s just what it is right now,” Brownell said. “Try to keep him fresh.”

The Tigers are without Hunter Tyson, who had 13 points at Duke, after surgery last week on a broken clavicle.

The upcoming clash with Clemson marks the first rematch of the season for Duke. This Duke-Clemson game was postponed from late December because of the Blue Devils’ COVID-19 issues. Duke topped the Tigers 71-69 on Jan. 25 at home.

“We’ve made (late-game plays) against Clemson,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve made them at the end of Gonzaga. What do you have to do? You have to make a play.”

It is a challenging three-game stretch of home games across five days for Clemson while facing North Carolina, Duke and then Notre Dame on Saturday.

“It’s mostly trying to have enough energy so you can empty your tank on game days,” Brownell said.

–Field Level Media