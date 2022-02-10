Since getting throttled at Kentucky nearly a month ago, No. 19 Tennessee has regained its footing — just in time for another crack at the Wildcats.

Before next week’s rematch, the Volunteers will be seeking a fourth straight win on Saturday night when they host Vanderbilt in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee (17-6, 8-3 SEC) is 6-1 in its past seven games since it took a 107-79 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 15, with the only loss in that stretch a 52-51 setback at Texas on Jan. 29. The Vols’ offense has picked it up by scoring at least 72 points in each of the past four SEC games.

Tennessee is coming off a 72-63 win at Mississippi State, one in which it started quickly and closed out impressively. The Volunteers started with a 14-2 run, made eight of their first nine shots for an 18-8 lead, and then ended the game on an 11-2 run while not allowing a point for the final 2:44.

“When that four-minute mark came, we said this is when we go all out,” guard Kennedy Chandler said. “This is the time that everyone needs to go hard every single possession and that is what we did.”

Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols with 18 points each. They were a combined 15 of 25 from the floor and combined to score 17 straight points early in the second half.

Vanderbilt (13-10, 5-6) shot 36.7 percent in its 68-60 home loss to the Volunteers on Jan. 18 but has picked it up lately. The loss to Tennessee was part of a 2-5 start in league play but Vanderbilt is 3-1 in its past four games and has scored at least 70 points in each game.

The Commodores own five league wins for the first time since 2017-18, and they are seeking a third straight SEC win for the first time since March 2017 after earning a 70-62 home win over Missouri on Tuesday. All five Commodores starters scored in figures. They held the Tigers to 5-of-25 shooting from 3-point range and ended the game with a 12-5 run.

“Going to Tennessee, I think it’s the perfect game to go win … and try to get back on the trajectory that we need to be on,” Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright said. “Like I told the guys probably five minutes ago, I haven’t beaten these guys yet, I want this game badder than anyone else.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. tallied 19 points against the Tigers and ranks second in the league in scoring at 18.7 points per game, including four 20-point games in SEC action.

Wright added 11 points and 11 rebounds and has reached double figures in seven of eight games since being held scoreless against Kentucky on Jan. 11. Rodney Chatman contributed 10 and has scored 46 points in four games since returning from a knee and hamstring injury two weeks ago.

Tennessee has won the past nine meetings since Feb. 22, 2017.

