While both teams are currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament field, Gonzaga and San Francisco are vying for different goals as the regular season winds down.

No. 1 Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 West Coast Conference) enters its match-up at San Francisco on Thursday night looking to solidify itself as the potential top overall seed in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Dons (22-7, 9-5) entered the week No. 27 in the NCAA Net Rankings and projected by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi as one of the last four teams into the tournament.

After a couple of early non-conference setbacks, Gonzaga has returned the past two months to its typical unstoppable form.

The Bulldogs are winning their conference games by an average margin of 27 points and are still the highest scoring team in the nation, averaging 89.5 points per game. Gonzaga has won 16 in a row since losing to Alabama at the Battle in Seattle on Dec. 4.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their 10th consecutive WCC regular season title on their senior night this past Saturday when they beat Santa Clara 81-69.

Seniors Andrew Nembhard, Rasir Bolton and Timme, a junior, were joined in the starting lineup by seniors Matthew Lang and Will Graves to mark Gonzaga’s senior night.

“There’s a lot of emotion and peripheral stuff going on that hits at your heart, and yet you have to get your competitive spirit and energy back up to its highest level, and that’s a challenge sometimes,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Timme, projected to be chosen in the NBA Draft this summer if he forgoes his final season, scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Nembhard scored 21 points and had eight assists, while Bolton added 18 points as Gonzaga pulled away in the second half.

“Every game in here is special and every night I get the chance and the opportunity to put this ‘Zags’ across my chest, especially at home and just take it all in, it’s truly special,” said Timme, who leads Gonzaga by averaging 18 points per game. “No clue (about next season), but it’ll be fun for sure. It’s just fun every time.”

San Francisco trailed Gonzaga by three points at the half on Jan. 20 before Timme scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs pull away.

The Dons are no slouches themselves when it comes to putting up points, averaging 77.7 points a game, which ranks 40th nationally. San Francisco eclipsed the 100-point mark for the third time this season in its 104-71 win at Pacific on Monday night.

Khalil Shahbazz led the Dons with 21 points and hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range while Jamaree Bouyea contributed 15 points and 11 assists. Gabe Stefanini and Julian Rishwain each added 14 points.

“Simply put, this is the best team that USF has had in 40 years,” San Francisco coach Todd Golden said. “We’re on the precipice of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998… It’s a pretty good time to get to know the Dons.”

Bouyea leads the Dons with 17.2 points and four assists per game. Yauhen Massalski is the top rebounder (9.5 per game) and averages 13.9 points per game. The Dons plan to honor Bouyea, Shabazz, Massalski and Patrick Tape on their senior night on Thursday.

