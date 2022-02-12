BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Justyn Mutts had a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Virginia Tech to a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday night.

Keve Aluma had 20 points for Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Hunter Cattoor added 14 points and seven rebounds. Nahiem Alleyne had 11 points.

Buddy Boeheim had 21 points for the Orange (13-12, 7-7), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Joseph Girard III added 16 points. Cole Swider had 10 rebounds. Frank Anselem had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 6 points.

