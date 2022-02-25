LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Joel Murray had 27 points as Long Beach State stretched its home win streak to seven games, topping UC San Diego 103-87 on Thursday night.

Tobias Rotegaard had 17 points for the Beach (16-10, 12-2 Big West Conference). Jadon Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds. Aboubacar Traore had 16 points.

The 103 points were a season best for Long Beach State, which also achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.

UC San Diego totaled 57 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jake Kosakowski scored a career-high 26 points for the Tritons (11-15, 5-10). Bryce Pope added 15 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 11 points.

The Beach improve to 2-0 against the Tritons for the season. Long Beach State defeated UC San Diego 87-69 on Jan. 20.

