NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Murr had 16 points off the bench to carry Lipscomb to an 83-73 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Murr hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added eight rebounds for the Bisons (11-16, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Greg Jones had 15 points and Parker Hazen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah tied a career high with 10 assists to go with five points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Lipscomb knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Jomaru Brown had 18 points to lead the Colonels (11-15, 3-9). Michael Moreno added 17 points. Curt Lewis had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky defeated Lipscomb 86-72 on Jan. 18.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com