CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Terrion Murdix had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Northwestern State 83-76 on Saturday.

Murdix shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and five steals.

Isaac Mushila had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17-10, 6-7 Southland Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. De’Lazarus Keys added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevian Tennyson had 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Demons (8-20, 5-9). Carvell Teasett added 13 points. Emareyon McDonald had 11 points.

The Islanders improve to 2-1 against the Demons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Northwestern State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-76 on Jan. 29.

