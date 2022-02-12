LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Mezie Offurum had 14 points and Josh Reaves made two foul shots with 11 seconds remaining to help Mount St. Mary’s hold off St. Francis (PA) 54-52 on Saturday.

Jaylin Gibson had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-12, 8-4 Northeast Conference). Reaves had eight points off the bench.

Marlon Hargis had 13 points and eight rebounds to pace the Red Flash (8-17, 4-10). Josh Cohen added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maxwell Land had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (PA) 71-54 on Jan. 29.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com