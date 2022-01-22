Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Saturday.

Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston.

Morse made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 14 free throws. Justin Amadi had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Falden added 13 points. Takal Molson had 12 points and Edwards finished with 10.

Reyne Smith had 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Meeks added 17 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 16 points and seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com