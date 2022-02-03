NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Alex Morales had 11 points and six rebounds as Wagner won its 12th consecutive game, holding off Central Connecticut 54-52 on Thursday night.

DeLonnie Hunt had 10 points for Wagner (15-2, 9-0 Northeast Conference). Ja’Mier Fletcher added seven rebounds.

Wagner totaled 16 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Andre Snoddy had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-18, 2-8). Joe Ostrowsky added 10 points and Stephane Ayangma had 13 rebounds.

