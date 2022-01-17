Morales carries Wagner over Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64

NEW YORK (AP)Alex Morales had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wagner extended its win streak to seven games, easily beating Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64 on Monday night.

Raekwon Rogers had 14 points for Wagner (10-2, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez added 14 points.

Antoine Jacks had 11 points for the Knights (1-12, 1-2). John Square Jr. added 10 points.

