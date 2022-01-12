Mitchell leads Rhode Island over Saint Joseph’s 75-64

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Makhel Mitchell had 15 points as Rhode Island beat Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points and six assists for Rhode Island (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Makhi Mitchell added 12 points and Malik Martin had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Ejike Obinna had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks (7-7, 1-2). Jordan Hall added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Taylor Funk had 10 points and seven rebounds.

