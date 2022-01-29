TROY, Ala. (AP)Duke Miles had a season-high 22 points missing just one of 10 foul shots and passed seven assists and Troy beat South Alabama 77-68 on Saturday night.

Zay Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for Troy (14-7, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Efe Odigie added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Trojans’ scored a season-high 46 points after halftime.

Jay Jay Chandler had 20 points for the Jaguars (15-6, 5-3), whose five-game winning streak ended. Charles Manning Jr. added 20 points and Javon Franklin had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

South Alabama defeated Troy 82-63 last Thursday.

