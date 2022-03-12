FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Jalen Duren added 21 points and 20 rebounds, Lester Quinones scored a career-high 22 points and Memphis topped Central Florida 85-69 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

DeAndre Williams had 14 points for Memphis (20-9). Josh Minott added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Darius Perry scored a season-high 23 points and had seven assists for the Knights (18-12). Dre Fuller Jr. added 14 points. Darius Johnson had seven assists.

