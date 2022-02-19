BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight had 23 points as Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 73-64 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

Camron Justice had 13 points for the Hilltoppers (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Luke Frampton had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jaylin Hunter tied a career high with 20 points and snagged six rebounds for the Monarchs (10-17, 5-9). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points and 11 boards. C.J. Keyser scored 11.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Monarchs this season. Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion 77-60 on Feb. 5.

