OGDEN, Utah (AP)Koby McEwen had 24 points as Weber State extended its winning streak to seven games, topping Eastern Washington 90-84 on Monday night.

Jamison Overton and Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 20 points each for the Wildcats.

McEwen shot 14 for 16 from the line.

Dontay Bassett had 13 points for Weber State (17-5, 10-1 Big Sky Conference).

Linton Acliese III had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (11-11, 5-6). Rylan Bergersen added 17 points. Ethan Price had 16 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com