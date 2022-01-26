VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Rienk Mast posted 17 points as Bradley topped Valparaiso 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Terry Roberts had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Bradley (11-10, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 12 points.

Ben Krikke had 18 points and five assists for Valpo (10-11, 3-6). Kobe King added 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com