PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Rienk Mast had 15 points and seven rebounds as Bradley beat Drake 68-59 on Saturday night.

Mikey Howell had 14 points for Bradley (15-11, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Terry Roberts added 11 points. V

Tucker DeVries had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5). Roman Penn added 11 points.

