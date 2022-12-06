EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Rienk Mast scored 12 points as Bradley beat SIU-Edwardsville 56-54 on Tuesday night.

Shamar Wright’s layup pulled the Cougars to 55-54 with seven seconds left. Connor Hickman made a free throw with a second left to seal it.

Mast also added eight rebounds for the Braves (7-3). Hickman added 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Darius Hannah finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Cougars (7-3) were led by Wright, who posted 11 points and three steals. Jalen Hodge added 11 points for SIU-Edwardsville. In addition, Lamar Wright had nine points and two blocks. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Hannah scored six points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 33-25. Mast led Bradley with seven points in the second half as his team outscored SIU-Edwardsville by 10 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.