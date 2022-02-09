Maryland looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Terrapins host Iowa in a Big Ten Conference game Thursday at College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) are coming off an 82-67 loss at then-No. 16 Ohio State on Sunday, when the Buckeyes led by as many as 22 points in the second half. Ohio State shot nearly 51 percent (30 of 59) from the field and 42.3 percent (11 of 26) from 3-point range.

Maryland’s Donta Scott, who averages 12.9 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game, scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including going 5 of 8 from 3-point range, to go along with a team-high six rebounds. The rest of the Terrapins shot just 5 of 21 from distance.

Fatts Russell, who averages 12.9 points per game, and Qudus Wahab, who averages 8.7 points per game, were the only other Terrapins to finish in double figures, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Eric Ayala, who averages a team-high 15.4 points per game, was held to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting.

“Donta played with a high level of energy and had a good amount of fight for our team — enough fight to give us some life and some energy,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “We just weren’t able to feed off of that enough, and we need more guys with that same type of mindset.”

Iowa (15-7, 5-6) played much better over the weekend than Maryland. The Hawkeyes rallied for a 71-59 win on Sunday over visiting Minnesota by outscoring the Golden Gophers 37-21 in the second half.

Keegan Murray, who is fourth nationally in scoring at 22.4 points per game, had 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Patrick McCaffrey, who averages 11.5 points a game, added 18 points and seven boards.

“The message was, ‘We’re not going to lose this game. There’s no way that we’re going to lose this game,'” Murray said. “Everyone stepped up in the second half and I just think that message relayed to everyone.”

Murray and McCaffrey combined to hit 17 of 32 shots (53.1 percent) from the field, while the rest of the Hawkeyes were 12 of 33 (36.4 percent).

Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey, who couldn’t coach against Minnesota because he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, was replaced by acting coach Billy Taylor. McCaffrey is expected to return to the bench to guide the Hawkeyes against the Terrapins.

