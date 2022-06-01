MILWAUKEE (AP)Justin Lewis has decided to remain in the NBA draft rather than return to Marquette for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-7 forward issued a social media post saying, ”Thank you Marquette,” on Wednesday, which marked the NCAA deadline for players who had entered the draft to withdraw from consideration and maintain their college eligibility.

Lewis had announced April 12 he was declaring for the draft and hiring an agent but was maintaining his eligibility throughout the process. His announcement clarifies his plans to stay in the draft rather than play for Marquette next season.

Lewis earned first-team, all-Big East honors from the league’s coaches and was named the conference’s most improved player last season. He ranked third in the Big East in scoring (16.8) and fourth in rebounding (7.9) while helping Marquette go 19-13 with an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to eventual runner-up North Carolina.

He had 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2020-21.

