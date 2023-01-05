LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Chris Childs’ 23 points helped Lindenwood defeat Little Rock 67-62 on Wednesday night.

Childs had five rebounds for the Lions (7-9, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Keenon Cole scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds. Kevin Caldwell Jr. was 3-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

Myron Gardner finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for the Trojans (5-11, 1-2). Ante Beljan added 11 points for Little Rock. DeAntoni Gordon also recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Lindenwood hosts Tennessee State and Little Rock hosts Southeast Missouri State.

—

