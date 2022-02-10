PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons had 14 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves defeated Loyola Chicago 68-61 on Wednesday night.

Mikey Howell and Zek Montgomery added 12 points apiece for the Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC). Ville Tahvanainen and Terry Roberts chipped in 11 points each.

Braden Norris had 14 points for the Ramblers (18-5, 9-3). Lucas Williamson added 13 points and six assists. Chris Knight had 12 points and three blocks.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Ramblers. Loyola Chicago defeated Bradley 78-71 on Jan. 8.

