GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Daylen Kountz had 22 points as Northern Colorado rolled past Northern Arizona 82-60 on Monday night.

Bodie Hume had 18 points and nine rebounds for Northern Colorado (12-11, 7-4 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 13 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 12 points.

Jalen Cone had 22 points for the Lumberjacks (8-15, 4-8). Carson Towt added 10 points.

Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only 2 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 74-71 last Saturday.

