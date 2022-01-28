SAN DIEGO (AP)Alimamy Koroma had 19 points as Cal Poly edged past UC San Diego 59-55 on Thursday night.

Trevon Taylor had 17 points and eight rebounds for Cal Poly (5-12, 2-4 Big West Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Camren Pierce added 13 points. Kobe Sanders had seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

UC San Diego scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Toni Rocak had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tritons (8-11, 2-6), who have now lost six straight games. He also committed seven turnovers. Jake Kosakowski added 14 points. Bryce Pope had 12 points.

