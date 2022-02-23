LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Max Klesmit had 22 points as Wofford beat VMI 83-72 on Wednesday night. B.J. Mack added 21 points for the Terriers. Mack also had three assists.

Ryan Larson had 15 points for Wofford (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). Morgan Safford added six rebounds.

Trey Bonham had 20 points for the Keydets (16-13, 9-8) as did Honor Huff. Connor Arnold had 13 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Keydets. VMI defeated Wofford 80-73 on Dec. 29.

