BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-56 on Saturday.

Derrick Tezeno had 14 points for Stephen F. Austin (18-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 13 points. Calvin Solomon had 10 points.

C.J. Roberts had 18 points for the Cardinals (2-23, 0-12), who have now lost 16 straight games. Corey Nickerson added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Avontez Ledet had 10 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 86-78 on Jan. 17.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com