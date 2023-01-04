GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)CJ Kelly recorded 30 points as UCF beat East Carolina 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Kelly shot 9 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Knights (11-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Darius Johnson went 3 of 8 from the field to finish with seven points.

Brandon Johnson led the Pirates (10-61-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. East Carolina also got 16 points from RJ Felton. Ezra Ausar also had 12 points.

Kelly scored 11 points in the first half and UCF went into the break trailing 27-25. Kelly scored 19 points in the second half to help lead UCF to a three-point victory.

NEXT UP

UCF plays Sunday against SMU at home, while East Carolina visits Memphis on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.