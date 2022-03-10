BOISE, Idaho (AP)Dillon Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Weber State beat Montana 68-56 in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Koby McEwen had 17 points for Weber State (21-11). Jamison Overton added 10 points.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney each had 12 points for the Grizzlies (18-14).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com