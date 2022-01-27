GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Dillon Jones tossed in a career-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Weber State to an 85-76 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night.

Jones made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Wildcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky Conference), who won their fifth straight. Jamison Overton had 17 points. Koby McEwen and Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 15 and 14, respectively.

Daylen Kountz had 22 points to pace the Bears (10-9, 5-2). Dru Kuxhausen added 20 points and six rebounds. Bodie Hume had 17 points and six boards.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com