HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Demetric Horton led North Carolina A&T with 21 points and Tyrese Elliott scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Aggies knocked off Hofstra 81-79 on Saturday.

Horton added six rebounds for the Aggies (6-9, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Duncan Powell added 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Kam Woods recorded 12 points.

Tyler Thomas finished with 19 points for the Pride (8-7, 1-1). Aaron Estrada added 18 points and four assists for Hofstra. Darlinstone Dubar had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.