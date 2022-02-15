FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Justin Hill posted 15 points as Longwood stretched its home win streak to 10 games, narrowly defeating High Point 70-66 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins had 12 points for Longwood (19-6, 11-1 Big South Conference). Zac Watson added 10 points.

Zach Austin had 17 points for the Panthers (11-15, 5-7). John-Michael Wright added 16 points. Jaden House had 11 points.

