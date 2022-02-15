JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jarius Hicklen scored a season-high 31 points and North Florida edged Liberty 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Preaster had 16 points for North Florida (9-18, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dorian James added nine rebounds and eight assists. Jonathan Aybar had eight rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 28 points for the Flames (18-9, 9-3). Kyle Rode added nine rebounds and five assists.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Flames. Liberty defeated North Florida 71-56 on Jan. 11.

