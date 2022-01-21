Hawaii 63, CS Bakersfield 59

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — — Junior Madut registered 17 points as Hawaii narrowly defeated Cal State Bakersfield 63-59 on Thursday night for its fourth straight win.

Madut’s three-point play gave Hawaii (8-5, 4-0 Big West Conference) the lead for good, 58-56, with 2:51 remaining. The Warriors made four free throws inside the final six seconds to seal it.

Jerome Desrosiers had 16 points for Hawaii. Noel Coleman added 10 points.

Justin McCall scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-7, 1-3). Shawn Stith added 10 points.

