Harrison scores 28 to carry ULM over UALR 80-72

MONROE, La. (AP)Russell Harrison had a career-high 28 points plus 12 rebounds as ULM beat Arkansas-Little Rock 80-72 on Thursday night.

Andre Jones had 16 points and nine assists for ULM (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Koreem Ozier added 12 points.

Nikola Maric tied a season high with 24 points for the Trojans (6-8, 1-1). Isaiah Palermo added 19 points. CJ White had eight rebounds and eight assists.

