LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Mason Harrell had 20 points as Texas State topped Louisiana-Lafayette 82-73 on Thursday night.

Caleb Asberry had 16 points for Texas State (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Small added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Kobe Julien scored a season-high 22 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-12, 5-7). Brayan Au added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com