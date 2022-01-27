CHICAGO (AP)Connor Harding scored 18 points as Utah Valley defeated Chicago State 101-87 on Thursday night. Fardaws Aimaq and Tim Ceaser added 17 points apiece for the Wolverines, while Tim Fuller chipped in 15. Aimaq also had three assists.

Utah Valley is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Utah Valley (14-6, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference) scored 52 first-half points, a season best for the visitors, while the 50 points in the second half for Chicago State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Dominique Alexander scored a season-high 23 points for the Cougars (6-14, 2-5). Coreyoun Rushin added 17 points. Brandon Betson had 15 points.

