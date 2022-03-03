NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP)Marcus Hammond tied his season high with 28 points as Niagara romped past Siena 74-52 on Thursday night.

Sam Iorio had 13 points for Niagara (13-15, 8-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 11 points. Greg Kuakumensah had nine rebounds.

Javian McCollum had 13 points for the Saints (15-12, 12-7). Anthony Gaines added 10 points and eight rebounds. Colby Rogers also had 10 points.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Niagara 60-56 on Jan. 28.

