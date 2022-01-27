ELON, N.C. (AP)Michael Graham had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Elon beat William & Mary 61-54 on Thursday night.

Graham hit 10 of 13 shots.

Torrence Watson had 14 points for Elon (6-15, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter McIntosh added 13 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (4-17, 3-5). Connor Kochera added 12 points and six rebounds. Brandon Carroll had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

