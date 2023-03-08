NEW YORK (AP)Josh Oduro had a double-double and Ronald Polite put George Mason ahead with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in a 62-57 win over Richmond in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Oduro scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for the Patriots (20-12). Polite also scored 16 points. Davonte Gaines shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. The Patriots prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Spiders (15-18) were led in scoring by Tyler Burton, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Richmond also got 17 points and two blocks from Neal Quinn. Matt Grace also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.