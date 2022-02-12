LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Marcus Garrett matched his career high with 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Alcorn State 71-63 in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (7-17, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Bolden added 11 points.

Justin Thomas had 19 points for the Braves (9-15, 8-4). Lenell Henry added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Braves. Alcorn State defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-67 on Jan. 24.

