Forrest, Martin carry FAU past Western Kentucky 78-69

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Michael Forrest had 14 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls topped Western Kentucky 78-69 on Thursday night.

Alijah Martin added 13 points for the Owls. Bryan Greenlee chipped in 12, Vladislav Goldin scored 12 and Everett Winchester had 11. Martin also had six rebounds.

Dayvion McKnight had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Hilltoppers (10-8, 2-3 Conference USA). Camron Justice added 18 points. Jairus Hamilton had 11 points.

