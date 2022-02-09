FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points to lead six Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat North Alabama 92-60 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Samuel added 14 points, Matt Halvorsen and Carlos Rosario each scored 12 and Caleb Catto had 10 for FGCU (16-9, 6-5 ASUN Conference). Samuel also had three assists, while Rosario posted three blocks.

Daniel Ortiz had 12 points for the Lions (9-15, 2-9). Will Soucie added 10 points.

