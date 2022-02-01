Florida will look to step up its defensive play when it returns to the road to face Missouri in Southeastern Conference action on Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo.

The Gators (13-8, 3-5 SEC) rallied from a 45-32 halftime deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 81-72 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Florida held the Cowboys to 27 second-half points after coach Mike White shuffled his lineup and challenged the Gators to toughen up.

“To hold those guys to 27 after giving up 45 … that said, we gotta quit doing that,” White said. “We did it vice versa in Tennessee and at Ole Miss where we were unbelievable for a half and then different defensively in the second half.

“A lot of these guys on the court have not won consistently, have not been on teams that have won consistently, especially at this level. I know these guys are older, but hopefully today will be a step forward in the right direction in terms of this is how we are supposed to play, how can we put 40 (minutes) together.”

Florida lost center Jason Jitoboh to a serious eye injury suffered against Tennessee. The Gators also played Oklahoma State without postman Colin Castleton (shoulder) for the fifth straight game.

Castleton leads Florida in scoring (15.4 per game) and rebounding (9.1).

The Gators will catch Missouri (8-12, 2-5) coming off a 67-50 loss at Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers led by five points in the first half before fading in the second half.

Prior to that, Missouri nearly upset No. 1 Auburn at Mizzou Arena before falling 55-54. Javon Pickett scored 17 points for the Tigers in that game, but he was limited to six minutes at Iowa State after suffering a facial injury.

Since scoring 30 points in a 92-86 upset of then-No. 15 Alabama on Jan. 8, forward Kobe Brown has averaged just 7.5 points in his last six games. He was 1-of-8 shooting against Iowa State and scored a season-low three points.

“I simply say Kobe has to be better,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “One for eight in 35 minutes. They had switches where they had point guards on Kobe. He has to take advantage of those opportunities. He’s got to get to the rim. He’s got to make quick moves. He’s got to get it off the glass. He’s got to drive the ball. If there’s two guys on a double you got to find open guys.”

On the plus side for Missouri, guard Amari Davis has made 25 of 37 shots (67.6 percent) from the floor in his last four games while knocking down his mid-range jumpers and getting to the rim.

