JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)CJ Fleming matched his career high with 25 points as Bellarmine narrowly beat North Florida 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (14-11, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sam DeVault added 12 points. Dylan Penn had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Bellarmine scored 48 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Emmanuel Adedoyin had 12 points for the Ospreys (7-18, 3-8). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Hicklen had 10 points and six rebounds.

